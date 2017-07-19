Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor

Senator John McCain from Arizona has a brain tumor, his office announced Wednesday night.

McCain, 80, was taken to a Phoenix hospital to have a blood clot removed from just above his eye last Friday, which forced him to miss votes on the Senate floor this week.

A pathology test came back and found a glioblastoma - a brain tumor - was associated with the clot. The senator and his family are looking at treatment options and are considering chemotherapy and radiation.

McCain has been in office since 1987 after serving in the House of Representatives for four years. He fought in the Vietnam War and is a former prisoner of war.

His office released this statement:

Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.

