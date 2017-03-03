Ballot selfie bill approved in Colorado

DENVER (AP) - A bill to allow ballot selfies in Colorado is headed to the governor's desk.



The state Senate voted 31-4 Thursday to change a law making it a crime to share a completed ballot.



That includes posting ballot selfies on social media. The law was put on hold last year after a bipartisan group of objectors sued, saying the law inhibits political speech.



The ban comes from an 1891 Colorado law preventing voters from disseminating their marked ballots. The law is intended to prevent vote-buying and voter intimidation.



The Colorado House has already approved the bill, so its passage through the Senate sends it the governor, who is expected to sign it into law.

(© 2017 KUSA)