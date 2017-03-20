Bennet ‘keeping an open mind' on Gorsuch

KUSA - In a move that irks liberals in his base, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) said Monday that he’s “keeping an open mind” on the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, calling him a “son of Colorado” with “a distinguished record of public service” and “outstanding integrity and intellect.”



Bennet sat alongside Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) to introduce Gorsuch ahead of his first Senate confirmation hearing.



Gardner joined Bennet in speaking highly of Gorsuch’s experience, pointing out in a lighthearted moment that Gorsuch has the endorsement of legendary Denver Bronco John Elway, a prominent Colorado Republican.



Bennet is under pressure to fight the confirmation of Gorsuch from Democrats who are upset that Republicans in the Senate chose not to act on President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland for the better part of a year, while Republicans are clamoring for him to take a firm stance.



In his comments, Bennet did go out of his way to denounce the fact that Garland never received a hearing as “an embarrassment to this body that will be recorded in history,” but added that “two wrongs never made a right” and called for the hearings to move forward.



Bennet remains undecided on the confirmation, his office told 9NEWS on Monday.



Democrats could attempt to filibuster the nomination, though Republicans have enough votes to exercise the so-called “nuclear option” of exempting Supreme Court nominees from the filibuster.

