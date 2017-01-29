Bennet says refugee executive order will 'harm' national security

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado. (Photo: JULIA SCHMALZ | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER - Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) responded to the president's executive order barring the entry of citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump signed an executive order Friday suspending the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and barring the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely. The order also temporarily stops entry for citizens of six other majority Muslim nations.

Bennet released the statement via his Twitter account.

"The President's executive order on refugees will harm, not enhance, our national security and marks a significant departure from our nation's proud history of welcoming people in need of protection.To halt completely or to shape our refugee program by religious or ethnic preferences betrays the values that have made our country strong. "Refugees are fleeing the same violence and extremism that threatens our nation's security and are more thoroughly vetted than any other group of people entering the United States. In addition, targeting certain religions and groups will undermine our counterterrorism efforts by stoking anti-West sentiment among ISIS followers and other extremists. "Instead, we should focus on addressing the security gaps in the Visa Waiver Program. We should implement a stronger strategy for countering ISIS propaganda in order to degrade its ability to radicalize and recruit. Finally, we should pass the 2013 immigration reform bill, which included measures to secure our borders and enhance interior enforcement. Addressing these vulnerabilities and investing in smart security solutions will help make us safer and remain true to our values"

9NEWS has reached out to Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) for comment. The executive order temporarily bans the entry of citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen. The Trump administration says it is necessary to keep out potential terrorists.

