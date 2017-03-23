Bill allowing driverless vehicles passes Colorado Senate

(Photo: CATHY PROCTOR | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Senate has approved a bill that would allow driverless cars to be tested in the state, but concerns have been raised about whether the streamlined legislation is too stripped down.

The bill, Senate Bill 213, was approved Wednesday by the Senate by a vote of 22-13. It now goes to the House of Representatives.

The five-page bill would change state law, which is currently silent on the issue of driverless cars, to allow the use of an “automated driving system” — one that doesn’t need human control or supervision.

It states that the vehicle’s system must be “capable of complying with every state and federal law” that is applicable to the vehicle and its use. If the system can’t comply with those laws, the vehicle's operators are directed to coordinate testing with the Colorado Department of Transportation and the State Patrol.

