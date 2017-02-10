Bill granting right to unpaid parental leave is advancing through Colorado Legislature

Stock photo. (Photo: WWW.BILDERBOX.COM)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A renewed effort to grant Colorado parents a right to take unpaid leave to deal with their children’s academic activities is afoot in the state Legislature.

House of Representatives members today passed a bill that would require employers to allow workers to take as much as 18 hours per year of leave to attend parent-teacher conferences, disciplinary actions involving their children, meetings related to special education services and more.

The measure would revive a program that was in place from 2009 to 2015; efforts to extend it have died the past two years in committees in the Republican-led Senate.

Major business groups, including the Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry, have gone neutral on the bill this year.

