Bill proposing I-25 passenger rail service passed by state Senate

Amtrak's Southwest Chief line, Courtesy: Amtrak

KUSA - The idea of adding passenger rail service along I-25 along the Front Range will get more attention under a bill that the state Senate passed Thursday.

The Senate voted 24 to 11 to pass a bill ordering a report be done by the end of the year on the feasibility of Front Range rail service.

"We have a lot of highway congestion and what we are doing is studying how we can integrate modern day rail system from Trinidad basically all the way to the Wyoming border," said Republican Senator Larry Crowder from Alamosa.

Senator Crowder, a rural Colorado native, sponsored Senate Bill 153.

The bill proposes revising the current commission overseeing the Southwest Chief Amtrak line in southern Colorado.

If passed, it would replace the existing southwest chief rail line economic development, rural tourism, and infrastructure repair and maintenance commission with an expanded southwest chief and front range passenger rail commission.

They would continue the same duties of maintaining the southwest chief line, but also look into expanding the line to the front range.

"The reality is we have so much congestion on I-25 and we're looking at expanding the lanes, but the reality is we're looking at doubling the population over the next 20 - 25 years - how many lanes are you going to expand? What we need to do is look at ways to provide, affordable, dependable, and reliable transportation to move people," Crowder said.

He says that many people in rural southern and northern Colorado don't like driving on I-25 to reach Denver.

"We do not drive in the atmosphere that you do everyday so we're somewhat reluctant and we're not experienced, but the reality is we have a lot of veterans that come up here for VA care, we have a lot of older Americans that are not very apt to drive in these conditions," he said. "So what we're saying is why not look at the situation to have rural Colorado basically network with the front range."

Senator Crowder believes his bill will be introduced in the state House by the middle of next week.

He believes the Senate was the bill's largest hurdle.

