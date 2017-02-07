Bill repealing Colorado's health insurance program takes step forward

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A bill to abolish Colorado's health insurance exchange passed its first test in the state legislature.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 3-2 in favor of the repeal after hours of public testimony on both sides of the issue.

It’s a sore topic, especially with the Affordable Care Act repeal on the table at the federal level.

Some of those enrolled in Connect for Health shared how heavily they rely on this insurance option in Colorado. The exchange reported a record breaking number of people enrolled this year.

Republicans, however, say it's a waste of money. A federal audit recently found Connect for Health didn't properly document how it used nearly $10 million in grant money.

Republican State Senator Jim Smallwood sponsored the repeal bill. He says it's not meant as an attack on Obamacare and would not take away people's subsidized health coverage. He says people can switch over to healthcare.gov and get the same medical coverage for the same cost.

“What I’m hoping to see is a reversal of what we are seeing every year," Smallwood said. "We have had fewer insurance companies, more restrictive options within those insurance companies and skyrocketing premiums."

Supporters of Connect for Health are worried it will threaten their coverage with so much uncertainty about what could come next with Obamacare.

“We need to expand coverage and reach more people with modern health care not take away what we have," Jessica LeRoux said, who is against repealing Connect for Health. "It's hard to have faith in an administration that has espoused the viewpoint it would revoke the ACA."

Smallwood says it’s the federal government's responsibility to offer people a good replacement if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Two senate Democrats voted against the bill onTuesday saying it was too soon to bring the issue up. One of the senators said it’s feeding off the national movement to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Three Republican senators voted in favor saying they welcome a start to change.

The state bill will now head to the appropriations committee and very likely face an uphill battle with a Democratic-controlled house and governor’s office.

