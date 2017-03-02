Bill takes aim at petition signatures

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - People running for office have to get a certain amount of signatures from supporters. These are called candidate petitions, but according to one lawmaker, the state can’t tell if those signatures are forged.

A new bill – which comes in wake of a high-profile case where a woman was caught forging campaign petition signatures – aims to change that.

Maureen Moss will serve four years probation after she pleaded guilty to forging public documents in January.

House Minor Leader Patrick Neville says the secretary of state currently doesn’t have the authority to check if campaign petition signatures are valid.

He’s sponsoring HB 17-1088, which would allow the secretary of state to cross-reference a signature on a candidate’s petition to the voter’s signature on file.

This is something the city of Denver already does.

The first iteration of the bill originally called for signature verification of candidate petitions and issue petitions, but legislators argued that would cost too much—and not give enough time to correct or dispute any errors.

The bill is being debate in the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee Thursday morning.

