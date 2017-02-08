Bill to allow cyclists to roll through stop signs dies in committee

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A proposed law that would have allowed cyclists to roll through traffic lights and stop signs won’t, for the time being, become a reality.

Senate Bill 17-093 failed Tuesday afternoon on a vote of 2-3 by the transportation committee.

The law was first proposed in January by State Sen. Andy Kerr (D-22). An avid cyclist, he argued that allowing cyclists to roll through intersections would actually make them safer.

How it would have worked is cyclists would have been permitted to treat stop signs like yield signs, as well as stop and then go through traffic lights.

"[Cyclists] make a complete stop and then can proceed when it's safe," Kerr said. "Again, it's not taking the right of way from anyone.”

Under the current law, bikes have to follow the same rules as cars when it comes to stops. Kerr said since cyclist is about momentum, it leaves them at a disadvantage.

"What the studies have shown is... that actually decreases the number of cyclists who are hit from behind when they are stopped at a stop light and a car coming up behind doesn’t see them and hits them,” Kerr said.

