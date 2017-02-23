Bill would allow car windows to be broken to save kids or pets

AFP PHOTO / DPA / MATTHIAS HIEKEL +++ GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read MATTHIAS HIEKEL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

DENVER - At the state capitol Thursday legislators gave initial approval to a bill that would allow someone to break a car window to save a hot child or pet under certain circumstances.

First you would you have to make an effort to find the car's owner before breaking the window. You would also have to call police.

If you do break a window, you'd be required to stay until police or paramedics arrive.

"If this bill saves even one life, one child's life, which I hope this bill will save many more, but if it does only one, it's worth it," said State Rep. Joann Ginal, a Democrat from Fort Collins.

This is just the first step for the bill. Several lawmakers in the committee wanted to include miniature horses and pigs. That will be discussed at a later time.

