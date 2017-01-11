Broomfield postpones decision on 6-month oil and gas ban

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Broomfield City Council on Tuesday narrowly defeated a proposal to impose a 6-month moratorium on accepting applications for oil and gas development in the suburban city, instead deciding to postpone the issue to the end of February.

Council members voted 5-4 against immediately imposing a six-month moratorium on industry applications. Council members then voted 5-4 to take up the issue again at its Feb. 28 meeting — allowing additional time for the city to negotiate with Denver’s Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NYSE: XOG) over its development plan in the city.

The city also is planning to hold a townhall meeting in the meantime involving Extraction, the Colorado Oil & Gas Association (COGA), and the state agency that regulates the industry, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC), and the state health department.

City officials said more than 500 people showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to weigh in on the proposed moratorium.

