CH2M-Jacobs deal is seen as a bet on Trump's infrastructure promise

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Photographer: Olivier Douliery/Pool via Bloomberg (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Within hours of today’s announcement that Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. plans to buy Colorado-based engineering firm CH2M, financial journalists and commentators are seeing the deal in part as a reaction to President Donald Trump’s promise to spend $1 trillion on building up the nation’s highways, bridges and other infrastructure.

“The acquisition is a move by Jacobs to capture more of the global infrastructure and government services work that's expected to come from President Donald Trump’s promised $1 trillion infrastructure-spending plan,” writes Tracy M. Cook of The Dallas Morning News.

“Industrial acquirers are doing what President Donald Trump can't when it comes to infrastructure: putting their money where their mouth is,” says Bloomberg columnist Brooke Sutherland, alluding to the fact that Trump’s proposal so far hasn’t made much progress.

The president has touted massive infrastructure spending as a way to spur the economy and create jobs, much as his predecessor, Barack Obama, did with his “stimulus” program early in his presidency.

