U.S. Senator Cory Gardner

DENVER - Five protestors will no longer face charges after their sit-in and subsequent arrest at U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's (R-Colorado) office in Denver.

The protesters cleared Tuesday are not part of the ADAPT group, a disability advocacy group that spent 57 hours at the senator's office and were later arrested.

ADAPT said they staged that sit-in on June 29 to save their Medicaid coverage ahead of Gardner's vote on the Better Care and Reconciliation Act, better known as the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

The five people appearing in court Tuesday were arrested on one count each of trespassing on July 6, following a one-day sit-in, "inspired" by the ADAPT group, but not affiliated with it, according to their lawyer.

A spokesperson with the City of Denver confirmed with the City Attorney’s Office that the charges stemming from the July 6 incident were dropped the day of their court hearing, Aug. 8.

The City Attorney dropped those charges at Gardner’s request, according to the spokesperson, with a judge granting that decision Tuesday morning.

The attorney representing these five protesters, Alan Kennedy-Shaffer, says they represent various grassroots groups "inspired by" ADAPT, but are not a part of the ADAPT protests, which resulted in 10 arrests. Those charges remain active.

Kennedy-Shaffer told 9NEWS he is "thrilled" about the dropped charges, calling it a, "tremendous victory."

RELATED: 10 protesters arrested while staging sit-in at Sen. Gardner's Denver office

Carrie Ann Lucas is one of the activists associated with ADAPT. She posted to her Facebook Page Tuesday in response to the dropped charges for the additional protestors.

In part, she wrote, "Meanwhile, charges against disabled people whose lives are put at risk by Senator Gardner's votes, remain subject to jail time. Senator Gardner not only voted in favor of the BCRA, but voted against amendments that would have protected home and community based services."

You can read her entire Facebook post here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV