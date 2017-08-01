Coffman meets voters after GOP health care flop

(Photo: KUSA)

BRIGHTON, COLO. (AP) - Colorado Republican Rep. Mike Coffman has held first town hall since the GOP-led Congress failed to deliver policy on health care.



A few hundred people filled half of a high school auditorium in Brighton on Tuesday as Coffman defended efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act enacted under President Barack Obama.



There were hoots and boos for his support of a wall along the Mexican border and his insistence that the health law be repealed. And there were cheers for his support for immigrants, especially military veterans who face deportation, and his efforts to ensure children brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents are able to stay.



Coffman told his suburban Denver constituents that gerrymandered congressional districts are a cause of gridlock in Washington because politicians in safe seats have no reason to compromise on legislative issues.

