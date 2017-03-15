Coffman rethinks stance on ACA replacement

Mike Coffman (R-CO) speaks during a House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

KUSA-- Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Aurora) says he’s taking more time to review the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Rep. Coffman is reviewing the [Congressional Budget Office] analysis to see what areas of the American Healthcare Act need adjustments before a final bill is enacted,” spokesman Daniel Bucheli wrote in an email to 9NEWS. “But he is encouraged that the bill leaves in place the consumer protections, such as preexisting conditions and allowing dependents to remain on their parents' plans until age 26, and he believes the AHCA will face major changes before it's signed into law.”

That’s different from what Coffman said March 11 on The Craig Silverman Show.

Silverman asked Coffman how he would vote on the current plan if he had to vote that day.

“In its current form, right now I would vote for it,” Coffman said. “I’m obviously concerned about it being changed, and what changes may happen. And I certainly do have some changes to it that I’m pushing, but if I had vote today on the form that’s there, I would support it.”

Bucheli characterized Silverman’s question as a hypothetical that was asked before the CBO released its analysis.

That analysis predicted a rise in the number of uninsured Americans as well as substantial increases in out-of-pocket costs for older Americans who aren’t yet eligible for Medicare.

The CBO estimated a single person making $26,000 a year would pay $12,900 more per year for healthcare if he or she was 64.

The report also predicted a $337 billion drop in the federal deficit from 2017 to 2026. But that savings largely comes from eliminating the Obamacare subsidies that help low-income Americans buy insurance and by rolling back the Medicaid expansion.

Asked when Coffman might make a final decision on the Republican plan, Bucheli said it would likely be when the bill heads to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for final passage.

“At this point we will know exactly what the bill contains and how it will affect [Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District],” Bucheli said.

