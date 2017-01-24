Coloradans respond to Trump's moves reviving controversial Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines

(Photo: ANDREW HARRER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - President Donald Trump on Tuesday moved to smooth the way for the construction of two controversial oil and gas pipelines that have dominated headlines: the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access Pipeline.

His move drew swift response from many across Colorado.

Trump signed an executive order inviting TransCanada, the Canadian company that has backed the Keystone XL, to resubmit its application to the U.S. government.

Former President Barack Obama in November 2015 rejected the proposed pipeline, which would cross the border into the U.S.

