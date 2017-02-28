KUSA
Colorado alcohol debate still bubbling, despite new law

Associated Press , KUSA 4:14 PM. MST February 28, 2017

DENVER (AP) - Colorado isn't done arguing about where alcohol should be sold.

A bill moving through the state Senate would allow more Walmarts and other big-box stores to sell liquor, not just beer and wine.

It's a spirited debate less than a year after Colorado made its biggest alcohol change since the end of Prohibition by allowing more grocers to sell full-strength beer.

The Senate delayed a vote Tuesday on liquor in Walmart. Sponsors wanted an extra day to corral support for the change, calling it a simple update to last year's alcohol law to expand sales.

Critics of the change say that last year's hard-fought alcohol compromise is under siege. They say that liquor in Walmart could devastate family-owned liquor stores.

