Colorado alcohol debate still bubbling, despite new law

DENVER (AP) - Colorado isn't done arguing about where alcohol should be sold.



A bill moving through the state Senate would allow more Walmarts and other big-box stores to sell liquor, not just beer and wine.



It's a spirited debate less than a year after Colorado made its biggest alcohol change since the end of Prohibition by allowing more grocers to sell full-strength beer.



The Senate delayed a vote Tuesday on liquor in Walmart. Sponsors wanted an extra day to corral support for the change, calling it a simple update to last year's alcohol law to expand sales.



Critics of the change say that last year's hard-fought alcohol compromise is under siege. They say that liquor in Walmart could devastate family-owned liquor stores.

