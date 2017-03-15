Colorado construction-defects reform centerpiece assigned to 'kill committee'

Colorado state Rep. Cole Wist, R-Centennial (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - House Speaker Crisanta Duran assigned the business community’s centerpiece construction-defects reform bill late Tuesday to the so-called “kill committee,” disappointing backers and sponsors of Senate Bill 156 and refocusing efforts on a yet-to-be-introduced successor bill that deals with fewer of supporters’ concerns.

Duran, D-Denver, said in a statement that “every bill receives a fair hearing and the (House State, Veterans and Military Affairs) committee led by Rep. Mike Foote is very thorough in their work to vet policy.”

But backers of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs, immediately declared it to be dead despite its bipartisan support in the Senate, and began to turn their focus to other efforts.

Sponsoring Rep. Cole Wist, R-Centennial, said he was “very disappointed” in the assignment, especially because he believed there could be enough support to pass the bill had it made it to the House floor.

