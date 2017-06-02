Colorado Convention Center to get a long anticipated upgrade

(Photo: Courtesy City of Denver)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver officials and representatives from Denver's tourism industry next week will float a proposal to create a tourism improvement district to help fund improvements to the Colorado Convention Center, now pegged at $233 million.

Expanding and improving portions of the convention center, which first opened in 1990, has been in the works for years, city officials said Thursday. In 2015 Denver voters approved raising $104 million via the extension of a 1.75 percent lodger's tax and a short-term car rental tax, as well as issuing bonds as part of measure 2C, which also authorized bonding for the redevelopment of the National Western Center.

But the improvements to the convention center will cost more than double the $104 million figure. Improvements are comprised of a rooftop expansion, which includes an 80,000-square-foot multi-function meeting space, a 50,000-square-foot terrace and support space, as well as improvements to the facility's lobbies and navigation.

In total, the improvements are expected to cost $233 million, according to a presentation that will be given during the Denver City Council's business, arts, workforce and aeronautical services committee meeting on June 7.

