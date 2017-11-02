A generic photo of an "I voted" sticker resting on a table. (Photo: JIM WATSON, 2006 AFP)

KUSA - Yes, there is in fact an election this year.

Sure, there aren’t in statewide issues up for a vote in 2017, but that doesn’t make it any less important.

Numerous municipalities are weighing new rules concerning marijuana, broadband issues, term limits and bond issues, and dozens of school board and city council positions are up for a vote across the state.

Here’s a quick primer about some of the key elections in the state and how to vote.

Where to get your ballot and how to vote

If your county is holding an election, you should have received a ballot in the mail last month. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office says if you have not yet received a ballot and are registered to vote to contact your county election office.

We have the contact information for all county election offices below. You can also click this link: http://bit.ly/2zanI5P

If you have not yet registered to vote, you can do so on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. You can find a link here: http://bit.ly/2yH5JkL. You can make sure your voter registration is up to date here: http://bit.ly/2xKq87r.

Your county may not have time to mail you a ballot if you recently registered to vote. If that’s the case, you can vote in person on Nov. 7. This website has an interactive map that will show you the closest polling location to your address: http://bit.ly/1Lbocud

And, if you haven't mailed in your ballot yet, the Colorado Secretary of State's office recommends that you drop it off in a 24-hour drop box instead. There's a link to those locations here: http://bit.ly/2jnODoz

For the record, Secretary of State spokesperson Lynn Bartels says 66 percent of voters used drop boxes in the 201 election, 27 percent mailed in their ballots and only 7 percent voted in person.

Make sure your ballot is in your county clerk's possession by 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. Even if a ballot is postmarked by then, Bartels says it won't be counted if it arrives later.

Also, give your clerk a break and don't wait until the last minute to vote, Bartels said.

It’s worth noting that Cheyenne, Dolores, Grand, Hinsdale, Mineral and Washington counties will not be holding elections this year, since there are no contested school board races or city council elections. There are also no local financial measures, according to a news release from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Also, for the first time since 2009, there are no statewide issues on the ballot. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, “statewide measures in the odd year are limited to matters arising under the Taxpayers Bill of Rights or TABOR.” These proposals include new taxes, tax increases or extending a tax that’s supposed to expire.

The Secretary of State’s Office has a good explainer about the difference between on-and-off year elections here: http://bit.ly/2gU7rYr

Elections to watch

City of Denver

Voters in the Mile High City are weighing a $937 million bond measure as well as a proposal that would require Denver buildings to have environmentally friendly roofs.

‘Green Roof Rule’

Backers of this measure submitted more than 7,000 signatures – 4,771 of which were verified – to add this to the ballot.

Basically, what’s known as Initiative 300 would require buildings in Denver that are more than 25,000-square-feet install either rooftop gardens, or a combination of gardens and solar panels.

Brandon Rietheimer was one of the residents who organized the Denver Green Roof Initiative. He said he was inspired by cities like Chicago and Toronto that already have similar measures in place.

While he told the Denver Business Journal he thought those measures were in line with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s sustainability efforts, the measure has received formal opposition from the city.

Hancock’s office issued a statement saying that as it is, Initiative 300 does not offer enough flexibility.

Citizens for Responsible Denver is campaigning against the initiative as well, arguing that it would impact the real estate industry and drive up costs. You can read more about this rule here: http://bit.ly/2g3cp4M

Bond questions

The Denver City Council approved seven 2017 bond measures to go on the November ballot that deal with 460 projects valued at $837 million.

The separate questions include:

$431 million for transportation and mobility projects

$116.9 million for city-owned cultural facility improvements

$75 million for a new outpatient care center at Denver Health Medical Center

$77 million for safety facility projects

$69.3 million for Denver Public Library improvements,

$151.6 million for parks and recreation and

$16.5 million for city-owned facility improvements

You can find detailed information about the projects here: http://bit.ly/2huxuWH

According to the city of Denver’s website, the bonds will not increases taxes. Here’s the explanation they provided:

The city has older debt being paid off and has seen an increase in property values in the last few valuation cycles, which allows the capacity for the proposed new debt of $937 million without triggering an increase to tax rates.

You can read the full Q&A here: http://bit.ly/2gbiw91

9NEWS political reporter Brandon Rittiman did a truth test on one of Hancock’s ads in favor of the bonds that you can watch here: http://on9news.tv/2z9DRbO

Other races

Four Denver School Board seats are up for grabs well. The results of those elections will be available here: http://bit.ly/2zZ6wO7

Marijuana

According to the Colorado Municipal League, voters in Alamosa, Monte Vista and Rocky Ford will determine whether to allow marijuana sales or cultivation.

Fort Collins voters, meanwhile, will weigh whether to allow the city cancel to change regulations on medical marijuana without getting approval from voters. The Fort Collins Coloradoan has a good explainer on why the city council is pushing for this here: http://noconow.co/2xL67hi

Voters is Alamosa, Berthoud, Commerce City, De Beque, Dinosaur, Eagle, Federal Heights, Foxfield, Log Lane Village, Longmont, Monte Vista, Sheridan, Rocky Ford and Walsenburg will also consider marijuana taxes.

For details, check your city’s elections website.

Term Limits

Voters in rural Red Cliff and Wray are determining whether to eliminate term limits for city council members – a surprising move in two conservative small towns.

One of the Republican party’s platforms is advocating term limits for members of Congress, a stance that is also mirrored on a local level.

Broadband

Fort Collins voters will decide Nov. 7 whether the city should pursue broadband services as a municipal utility. (Photo: Kevin Duggan\The Coloradoan)

Sixteen municipalities are voting on whether to provide broadband service or to partner with a private business to do so.

State law prohibits communities from running their own high-speed internet service unless they get permission from voters.

Sixty seven other Colorado cities and towns have already said yes to their own broadband service.

Fort Collins voters authorized the city to provide broadband services in 2015. This year’s vote deals with authorizing these services as a public utility and that debt not exceed more than $150 million to implement high-speed internet.

Companies that sell high-speed internet have pitched six figures from trade associations to buy ads in opposition to the measure.

In the ads, they said people in Fort Collins have bigger things to worry about than high-speed internet – something probably true, but that’s a little more complicated than that. You can read the 9NEWS Truth Test about those ads here: http://on9news.tv/2xRv1ft

The other cities weighing broadband measures are: Alamosa, Avon, Dillon, Eagle, Fort Lupton, Georgetown, Greeley, Gypsum, Idaho Springs, Louisville, Manitou Springs, Minturn, Monte Vista, Silverthorne, Snowmass Village and Vail.

Bond issues

Multiple Colorado cities are weighing TABOR override ballot questions. Here’s a look at some of the most significant:

Aspen: Increase on sales tax for tobacco products. Voters are also considering authorizing $3 million to buy property to store municipal water supplies. You can read more about the proposed tax here: http://on9news.tv/2xOLkJH

Boulder: The city wants $26 million to pay for capitol improvement projects and extend community culture and safety sales tax for repayment. You can read more about what’s up for a vote in Boulder here: http://bit.ly/2iY2dPx

Crested Butte: Voters will determine whether the city can implement a vacation rental tax to fund affordable housing programs. You can find Crested Butte election information here: http://bit.ly/2iXkexn

Dillon: The city wants to authorize $5 million to help with housing for the seasonal workforce, who are struggling with finding affordable places to live in expensive mountain towns.

Loveland: The city wants to authorize $61 million for downtown redevelopment projects. You can read more about this election here: http://bit.ly/2xQJacA

An elected mayor in Castle Rock

(Photo: Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA)

Here's how Castle Rock's city government works, as it stands right now: there are seven town council members, including a mayor and mayor pro tem elected by that council.

The mayor acts as chairperson during meetings, but has the same voting power as other council members.

A citizen-initiative effort wants to change this, and was able to get enough signatures to put a measure on the ballot asking that the mayor be elected by the voters, rather than the town council.

This mayor would serve up to two four-year terms. There then would be six town council members elected by the voters of their respective districts.

You can read the language of this proposal here: http://bit.ly/2xR1YIK

School boards

Sixty nine school board seats in 22 districts across Colorado are up for grabs during the Nov. 7, 2017 election.

Here’s a look at the elections in Colorado’s five largest school districts:

Denver Public Schools

Ten candidates are vying for four seats on the seven-member Denver School Board. Three candidates are running for the “at-large” position.

Denver Public Schools has information on all of the candidates as well as their statements of intent here: http://bit.ly/2z7h68H

Jeffco Public Schools

Three of five Board of Education seats are open for the 2017 election, in district 1, 2 and 5.

There is a list of all of the candidates as well as a link to their respect campaign websites here: http://bit.ly/2z9mCId

Douglas County School District

Eight candidates are running for four seats on the Douglas County School Board.

Information about the candidates is available here: http://bit.ly/2AbmpBL

Cherry Creek School District

Two of the five seats on the Cherry Creek School District’s Board of Education were up for grabs, but the election was canceled because the races were uncontested, Ballotpedia reports.

Kelly Bates and incumbent Karen Fisher were elected to those seats by the board of education in September.

Aurora Joint School District

Nine candidates are vying for four seats on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education.

These members are elected at-large and serve four-year terms, according to the school district’s website.

Information about the candidates is posted here: http://bit.ly/2iTBF23

To find information about elections in your school district, look at their website. There should be an election page with candidate information.

How to find election results

Election results will largely be posted on city and county websites after Nov. 7, 2017. Here are links to those websites. If your city is not listed, search for the clerk's page on Google.

You can also find some results on the Colorado Secretary of State's website, which is listed here: http://bit.ly/2ozPvVM

Alamosa County: http://bit.ly/2gWBDCa

Phone number: 719-589-6681

Arapahoe County: http://bit.ly/2yI0xzH

Phone number: 303-795-4511

Archuleta County: http://bit.ly/2z9lGn6

Phone number: 970-264-8331

Baca County: http://bit.ly/2AdN29m

Phone number: 719-523-4372

Berthoud: http://bit.ly/2AdDI59

Phone number: 970-344-5800

Boulder: http://bit.ly/2ipXvXd

Phone number: 303-413-7740

Broomfield: http://bit.ly/2zf9L6L

Phone number: 303-464-5857

Castle Rock: http://bit.ly/2iVy5o0

Phone number: 303-660-1374

Chaffee County: http://bit.ly/2A1xzrX

Phone number: 719-539-4004

Commerce City: http://bit.ly/2hawbPT

Phone number: 303-289-3611

Denver: http://bit.ly/2zZ6wO7

Phone number: 720-913-VOTE (8683)

Douglas County: http://bit.ly/2gYxHkA

Phone number: 303-660-7444

Eagle County: http://bit.ly/2lIskLw

Phone number: 970-328-8715

El Paso County: http://bit.ly/2tsZNcL

Phone number: 719-575-VOTE (8683)

Federal Heights: http://bit.ly/2xIX40w

Phone number: 303-412-3536

Fort Collins: http://bit.ly/2z9WeLQ

Phone number: 970-221-6515

Fort Lupton: http://bit.ly/2lHRvhn

Phone number: 303-720-4776

Foxfield: http://bit.ly/2lJpLsE

Phone number: 303-680-1544

Georgetown: http://bit.ly/2zdk23o

Phone number: 303-679-2339

Golden: http://bit.ly/2lHSL3V

Phone number: 303-384-8015

Greeley: http://bit.ly/2iXelAp

Phone number: 970-350-9740

Huerfano County: http://bit.ly/2lID0d0

Phone number: 719-738-2380

Jefferson County: http://bit.ly/2z7unhF

Phone number: 303-271-8111

Larimer County: http://bit.ly/2zsBzp8

Phone number: 970-498-7820

Longmont: http://bit.ly/2ipAyTT

Phone number: 303-651-8649

Louisville: http://bit.ly/1Ou4slF

Phone number: 303-666-6565

Loveland: http://bit.ly/2z7lMvh

Phone number: 970-498-7820

Mesa County: http://bit.ly/2zebTeX

Phone number: 970-244-1662

Minturn: http://bit.ly/2ypCarA

Phone number: 970-827-5645

Moffat County: http://bit.ly/2z8YGls

Phone number: 970-824-9120

Morgan County: http://bit.ly/2hA7qKa

Phone number: 970-542-3521

Otero County: http://bit.ly/2zqNPGy

Phone number: 719-383-3024

Pitkin County: http://bit.ly/2zZKb2O

Phone number: 970-920-5180

Pueblo County: http://bit.ly/2hyeruF

Phone number: 719-583-6620

Rio Grande County: http://bit.ly/2yoc3Bn

Phone number: 719-657-3334

San Juan County: http://bit.ly/2z7uaII

Phone number: 360-378-3357

Summit County: http://bit.ly/2lJNKYq

Phone numbers: 970-453-3479 // 970-262-3406

Vail : http://bit.ly/2h5oCdn

Phone number: 970-479-2136

Weld County: http://bit.ly/2lHRvhn

Phone number: 970-815-1166

