Colorado GOP launches campaign against insurance exchange

The Colorado Capitol as seen from a drone. (Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Republicans launch their opening attack on the health insurance exchange Tuesday.



Just don't call it an attack on Obamacare.



A bill facing its first test in the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon would abolish the state-run health insurance exchange, called Connect For Health Colorado .



Sponsors say there's no reason Colorado should pay for its own exchange when shoppers could simply use the federal insurance exchange, healthcare.gov.



But Democrats say they consider the bill a broadside attack on the federal Affordable Care Act. A group of protesters decried the bill last week.



So the measure has become a proxy fight over the health care law, even though both sides say they don't know how federal action will affect the Colorado health insurance market.



Open enrollment ended last week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.