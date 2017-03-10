Colorado House approves 16-plant home pot limit

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - Colorado's marijuana patients would be limited to 16 plants in their homes, down from 99, under a bill that passed the state House after hours of emotional debate Friday.



The measure aims to make it harder to grow pot outside the taxed and regulated commercial pot system.



Colorado regulators have tried for years to stop people from growing large amounts of pot without state taxation or oversight. But because Colorado's constitution gives people the right to grow as much pot as their doctors recommend, the state has hard time making that happen.



This year's effort would say that marijuana patients can't have more than 16 plants in a "residential property." The change would force those patients to either move to an industrial or agricultural area, or shop from a dispensary.

