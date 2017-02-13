Colorado law enforcement trying to reassure immigrants

DENVER - With reports of increased arrests of undocumented immigrants by federal agents in recent weeks, there's fear among those who could be deported.

That fear concerns one of the state's top law enforcement officials, a Republican thinking about running for governor next year, Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler. Though he does believe federal law needs to be enforced.

"I am encouraged by the idea that there are people in this country who have committed crimes, who shouldn't be here, that we should be targeting first and foremost…"

Having said that, he's concerned about the reaction to the executive order by the immigrant and refugee community. Brauchler said he's concerned that those here illegally fear contacting local law enforcement when they see a crime or need help.

"I do not want to see victims driven underground in part because it will encourage those who prey upon the weak and the scared to prey upon them in greater numbers. And that makes this entire jurisdiction less safe," he said.

He's not alone in his concerns. Denver officials held a forum over the weekend to tell the community they would not do the job of federal immigration officials. Aurora Police and others have relayed similar sentiments.

"My ethical obligation is to apply the law of the state of Colorado to people who are victims of crime regardless of whether they're here legally, illegally, citizens, non-citizens, refugees, it doesn't matter. The law has to protect them," said Brauchler.

If an undocumented immigrant is arrested for a crime their information goes into a natonal database, just like any citizen. ICE officials can then request an agency to hold that person based on their immigration status though many agencies, like the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, has a clear policy against doing that.

"There's recent case law that has said that sheriffs lack the ability to hold someone and detain them beyond a sentence, beyond the posting of bond merely for the purposes of cooperating with ICE," Brauchler noted.

The District Attorney's advice to undocumented immigrants: Do not fear participating in the state justice system because there are protections in place.



9NEWS reached out to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Denver to get their reaction to the executive order but have not received a response.

