Colorado lawmakers divided as transportation talks reach critical stage

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran on Wednesday said she rejects Republican suggestions that any transportation-funding initiative should be revenue-neutral in its first year.

That throws yet another potential roadblock into negotiations that have become tricky enough that a group of 23 business organizations wrote to Capitol leaders earlier in the day to try to push them again to find a compromise solution.

Duran, D-Denver, said in a press availability in her office that any plan to ramp up funding for roads and transit must not cut education funds and must be geared toward a sustainable, long-term solution rather than a short-term infusion of cash for highways.

In doing so, she said she is not interested in any plan that would cut existing spending or taxes enough to be revenue-neutral, and she also brought back the previously dormant prospect that House Democrats could seek again to pass a twice-failed proposal to generate general-fund revenue by reclassifying the hospital provider fee as an enterprise fund.

