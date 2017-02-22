Colorado lawmakers make some progress in road-funding talks

(Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - More than one-third of the way through the state Legislature's 2017 session, Colorado Senate and House leaders still don't agree on several key details in their effort to increase transportation funding. But they are coming together on broader provision of what will and won’t be in a ballot measure they are looking to send to voters in November.

State Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City, and House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, say they remain optimistic that they can come up with a tax-hike measure by the May 10 end of the session that increases funding for highways, local roads and transit.

The pair of legislative leaders spoke to activists and interested citizens at an event Tuesday that was hosted by the Colorado Business Roundtable and the advocacy group Fix Colorado Roads.

They agreed that the tax measure will involve bonding the increased revenue stream in order to speed up the work.\

