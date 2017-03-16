Colorado legislative committee ends efforts to create right-to-work state

Sam Gilchrist, executive director of the Colorado AFL-CIO, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol. (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A legislative committee once again killed a bill Wednesday aimed at turning Colorado into a “right-to-work” state, keeping the state’s unique Labor Peace Act in place for at least one more year.

Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton, would have made it illegal for any Colorado company to mandate union membership as a requirement of employment.

Had it passed, Colorado would have joined 28 other states with similar policies. Another 21 states allow workplaces to unionize with a majority vote of workers and then permit only union members to join the non-management ranks of those businesses.

