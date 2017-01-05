Colorado legislative leaders want cooperation, but plan details remain divergent

Colorado Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and House Speaker Crisanta Duran (Photo: DAVE ANDERSON)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado legislative leaders, while firmly committed to finding solutions regarding affordable housing and transportation funding this year, remain divided on details for those plans and on other topics just six days before the start of the 71st General Assembly.

Speaking at a business-themed legislative preview breakfast Thursday, Senate President-elect Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City, and House Speaker-elect Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, expressed confidence that stakeholder groups meeting since last summer will find compromise and solutions to re-start the nearly non-existent affordable condominium market and to inject a significant and sustainable stream of funding into Colorado’s congested highways.

The event was put on by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Competitive Council and the Denver Business Journal.

But differences remain between Democrats and Republicans — and, in some cases, between House and Senate leaders of the same party — on what details will be key to get such long-discussed topics through the chambers after failures over the past two to four years.

