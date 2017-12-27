Colorado legislature prepares to hire HR people

Colorado Capitol

DENVER - Legislative leaders from both parties in Colorado recently agreed to make some changes, including a new hire: their first-ever Human Resources professional.

This was in response to recent accusations of sexual harassment against several lawmakers from both parties in both the House and Senate.

The legislature starts in two weeks, but the HR job isn’t posted yet amid the holiday slowdown.

But nonpartisan staffers say the position will post next week as a temporary contract job, reporting to the directors of the nonpartisan staff agencies.

That may sound like an odd arrangement, but it’s temporary for a reason.

The legislature is also hiring an HR consultant—to prepare a big report to tell them what they’re doing right and wrong when it comes to harassment issues.

The memo seeking consultants spells out what legislative leaders want.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this consulting gig will be conducting a survey of all 100 lawmakers, their staffers, lobbyists, and pretty much anybody else who works in the Capitol.

The survey will ask about the culture in the building and also opinions of the rules and procedures for responding to reports of harassment.

That gets rolled into a report examining whether Colorado’s system holds up best practices in the HR industry.

We don’t know what the report will cost to produce. Lawmakers are accepting bids for this job.

Leaders want applications by January 3 and the final report is due by March 14.

© 2017 KUSA-TV