Colorado may end taxes on tampons

DENVER (AP) - Colorado may get rid of the so-called "tampon tax," or sales taxes on menstrual products.
A bill up for its first hearing Monday in a Democratic House committee would end the state sales tax on sales of feminine hygiene products such as tampons or menstrual pads.
The change would cost Colorado an estimated $1.2 million a year in lost tax revenue.
The state Demographer's Office says that Colorado has about 1.5 million menstruating females who spend about $60 a year on feminine hygiene products. They'd save an average of $1.71 a year in state sales tax.
Colorado is one of 37 states that tax menstrual products.
New York, Illinois and Connecticut passed laws last year making feminine hygiene products tax-exempt.
Utah and North Dakota lawmakers have voted down similar measures.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs