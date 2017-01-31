Colorado politicians react to Trump's pick for Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch after nominating him to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he has selected Neil Gorsuch as his pick to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Politicians from Colorado had much to say about this pick, as Gorsuch is a federal judge in Denver. Below are statements from various groups, representatives and senators.

RELATED: The first Supreme Court justice from Colorado, Byron White

The Colorado Republican State Party

“Tonight, President Trump fulfilled one of his biggest campaign promises to the American people by selecting federal appeals court Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, a mainstream conservative to serve on the United States Supreme Court,” said Colorado Republican Party State Chairman Steve House. “I am confident Neil Gorsuch will faithfully uphold the Constitution, protect our individual rights, and preserve the idea of limited government.”

U.S. Reps. Scott Tipton (CO-03), Mike Coffman (CO-06), Doug Lamborn (CO-05), and Ken Buck (CO-04)

"The nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court is welcome news. Judge Gorsuch’s record in the Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit shows that he will defend the original intent of our Founding Fathers and preserve the fundamental rights of Americans protected by the Constitution. It will be great to see a Coloradan serve on the country’s highest court, and considering he was confirmed for his current position by voice vote in the U.S. Senate in 2006, we encourage our Colorado colleagues in the U.S. Senate to support Judge Gorsuch’s swift confirmation.”

Colorado Senate Republicans

“Coloradans of all parties and persuasions can be proud tonight to see Colorado-born US Circuit Court Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated by the President of the United States to fill the current vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch was appointed to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court in 2006 by President George Bush, and was confirmed by near unanimous vote of the US Senate, including a “yes” vote from then-Senator Barack Obama.

House Pro-Choice Caucus

“President Trump has repeatedly promised that his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court would be someone who supports overturning Roe v. Wade. We have no reason to believe he has changed his mind. That’s what makes this nomination especially troubling for women all across the country. Judge Gorsuch needs to clarify his position on women’s right to access and determine their own reproductive health care at a time when seven in 10 Americans support a woman’s constitutionally-protected right to choose. Women have a lot to lose if a nominee opposed to Roe makes it to the highest court in the land. That’s why members of the Senate Judiciary Committee should closely question this nominee in the weeks and months ahead. The American people deserve to know where he stands.”

U.S. Senator Cory Gardener

“Judge Gorsuch is one of our country’s brightest legal minds with significant experience as a federal judge and a private litigator. A former Supreme Court clerk for Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy, Judge Gorsuch has learned from some of the most exceptional, disciplined, and faithful interpreters of the law. He is an ardent defender of the Constitution and he has the appropriate temperament to serve on the nation’s highest court. Judge Gorsuch also adds to the court's Western perspective, with his understanding of uniquely Western issues like water and public lands issues. I’m enthusiastic about the native Coloradan’s nomination and will work to ensure that his confirmation process is fair, thorough, and expedient.”

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-07)

“While I have not had a chance to review Judge Neil Gorsuch’s record, I know Neil to be an honest and intelligent Coloradan. However, I will remain vigilant against any Supreme Court decision that turns back the clock on issues of liberty, equality and opportunity for all Americans.”

Statements will be added as they come in.

(© 2017 KUSA)