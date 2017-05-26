Colorado representatives try to rename peaks after climbers

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner

NORWOOD, COLO. (AP) - Colorado's congressional representatives are trying to name two peaks in the southwestern part of the state after two local climbers who died in an avalanche in Asia.



The state's two senators, Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, and Rep. Scott Tipton have introduced a bill renaming the as yet unnamed 13,000-foot peaks after Charlie Fowler and Chris Boskoff. The two were killed in 2006 while climbing a remote massif on the border of China and Tibet.



The peaks that would bear their names loom over the southwestern Colorado town of Norwood where the climbers lived.

