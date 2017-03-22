Colorado Republicans undecided on GOP ACA replacement

A file photo of the U.S. Capitol building. (Photo: Stefan Zaklin / Stringer)

KUSA - Colorado’s Republican lawmakers haven’t decided whether they’ll vote to repeal Obamacare.

A vote in the U.S. House of Representatives is expected Thursday. And here are the responses we got when asked where they stood Wednesday:

Rep. Doug Lamborn’s (R-Colorado Springs) spokesman says he’s “undecided and taking feedback from constituents.”

Rep. Scott Tipton (R-Cortez) hasn’t decided “as of now.”

Rep. Ken Buck’s (R-Greeley) spokesman said, “Buck is still weighing all options when it comes to the bill.”

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Aurora) is leaning yes but waiting to see the final text.

The bill, known as the American Healthcare Act, would roll back parts of Obamacare like the individual mandate while keeping others like the ban on refusing coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. And that’s been a sticking point for some conservative Republicans.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus say the bill creates a new entitlement program and doesn’t do enough to roll back the Medicaid expansion from the Affordable Care Act.

House Republicans need 215 yes votes to pass the repeal and replace bill. It would have been 216, but one Democrat will miss the vote due to a death in the family, according to NBC.

That means they can have 22 members vote no and still pass the bill.

NBC is reporting that it’s confirmed 27 Republicans as no votes or leaning toward voting no, but those votes can be very challenging to pin down.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R- Wisconsin) could delay the vote until Friday or even the weekend, but so far he’s said he has no plans to do so.

