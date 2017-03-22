Colorado Senate leader kills effort to reclassify hospital provider fee

Colorado Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman speaks at a Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce/Colorado Competitive Council forum on Jan. 5, 2017. (Photo: DAVE ANDERSON)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s Senate minority leader killed her own latest effort to turn the state’s hospital provider fee into an enterprise fund on Tuesday, but vowed to bring back comparable legislation that will have bipartisan backing.

The push to convert the per-patient fee assessed on hospitals into an enterprise fund — a move that would create some $750 million in annual spending room under the state government’s revenue cap for areas like education and transportation — has calmed this year because business leaders and House Democrats are focusing on a proposed sales-tax hike measure as the more appropriate solution to increase road and transit funding.

“Ensuring rural hospitals have access to critical funds that increase delivery of care is of the utmost importance to their survival,” Sen. Lucia Guzman, D-Denver, said.

