Colorado senators introduce Gorsuch at confirmation hearings, but Bennet still undecided on vote

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet today introduced Judge Neil Gorsuch of Colorado to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to kick off the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court.

But Democrat Bennet did not say which way he will vote. Pressure has been mounting on democrats to give Gorsuch the "Garland treatment" -- that is not to vote to confirm the judge for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court to fill the vacated seat by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Judge Merrick Garland, a chief judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, was nominated in 2016 to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Obama but Republicans refused to give Garland a confirmation hearing.

Gorsuch, a 49-year-old Colorado native and judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, was nominated by President Trump to the nation's highest court. The conservative judge has received strong support from Colorado business leaders and lawmakers, who held a rally in February calling on Bennet to vote to confirm.

