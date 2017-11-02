Colorado Supreme Court justice confirmed for federal appeals bench

Allison Eid. (Photo: COLORADO JUDICIAL BRANCH)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Allison Eid, a Colorado Supreme Court justice, has been confirmed to succeed Neil Gorsuch on the Denver-based federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The U.S. Senate voted 56-41 today to confirm Eid to the appeals court, filling the vacancy created by Gorsuch's addition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Four Democratic senators crossed party lines to support Eid's bid, including Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet as well as Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the Washington Examiner reports.

President Donald Trump has had his eye on Eid for some time. She was named his short list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees that Trump had circulated during his presidential campaign. Instead, he picked Gorsuch.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, had thrown his support behind Eid's nomination for the Court of Appeals. And in September, he introduced her to the Judiciary Committee.

