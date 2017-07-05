Colorado to provide voter rolls to US fraud panel next week

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams (Photo: Wayne Williams)

DENVER (AP) - Colorado will provide its voter registration rolls to a federal panel looking into election fraud.



That's the word from Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who says he will comply with a panel request just as his office does for hundreds of similar requests from political campaigns, candidates and citizens.

Officials in at least 10 states say they won't cooperate with the federal panel. They cite President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of fraudulent voting in last year's presidential election.



Williams said Wednesday he's only providing information anyone can obtain. That information won't include such data as Social Security or driver's license numbers, which are protected under state law.

