Colorado toughens penalties for texting while driving

A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car on April 30, 2016. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DENVER - Colorado's penalty for texting while driving has increased from $50 to $300.



Drivers also will get four points on their license instead of one point per violation under a bill signed into law Thursday by Gov. John Hickenlooper.



Sponsored by Democratic Sen. Lois Court, the measure comes after a woman who was driving drunk and texting on her phone hit and killed a Parker couple riding a motorcycle near Franktown last year.



Athina Munoz pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison.



Motorcyclists organized after the deaths of Brian and Jacquie Lehner to lobby for the tougher fines.

