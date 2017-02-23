Colorado transgender students still get to choose bathroom

KUSA - The Trump administration’s order to reverse President Obama’s initiative to protect transgender students at public schools will not affect students in Colorado.

In 2008, Colorado passed an equal accommodations act that forbids discrimination against people in public places based on their religion or sexual orientation. The measure also offered protections to transgender students in schools.

“[Transgender students] will still be able to use the bathrooms of the gender they identify with, not the gender they were born with,” explained 9NEWS legal analyst, Scott Robinson.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice and the Department of Education announced they were rescinding the guidelines put in place by President Obama in 2016.

“By rescinding that, that will affect, of course, countless Americans, but not countless Coloradans,” Robinson said.

Colorado revisited bathroom rules for transgender students in 2013 with the case of then six-year-old Coy Mathis.

Mathis was born a boy, but identified as a girl. The elementary school Mathis attended in Fountain kept her from using the girls’ bathroom.

Mathis’ parents filed a complaint, and in June 2013, the Colorado Civil Rights Division ruled in their favor.

Currently, more than a dozen states explicitly protect transgender students. On the flipside of the issue, 13 states sued to block last year’s guidance from the Obama administration.



