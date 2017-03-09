Colorado transportation bill gets criticism from conservatives, praise from business groups

(Photo: ISTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Conservative politicians and organizations savaged a bipartisan transportation-funding bill Thursday as offering a burdensome tax hike without commensurate spending cuts, while liberal groups gave it better reviews, despite the proposal containing less transit funding than they had sought.

The reaction — particularly a statement from state House Republican leaders that they will “aggressively oppose” the plan — showed that House Bill 1242, introduced late Wednesday, will have tough roads to travel even to get onto the November statewide ballot.

That path is difficult enough, in fact, that the Colorado Contractors Association, one of the primary supporters of this and past road-funding measures, will go ahead and file its own tax-increase ballot measure on Friday as a back-up plan in the event that the Legislature kills HB 1242.

Still, the bipartisan group of sponsors of the bill — Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham, Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran and the chairpersons of the transportation committees in each chamber — said they are primed for a major fight.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.