Colorado's chief business regulator is stepping down to run for Congress

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Joe Neguse, head of the state of Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies, is stepping down so he can run for a seat in Congress representing the Boulder-Fort Collins area.

Neguse, 33, has been executive director of NORA since June 2015. His resignation is effective June 26.

The sprawling agency oversees energy, banking and financial services, securities, insurance, real estate, telecommunications, transportation and licensed professionals, and includes the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

Neguse plans to seek the 2nd Congressional District seat now held by fellow Democrat Jaren Polis, who has announced a run for governor.

