Colorado's governor bets legislators can fix spending law

Associated Press , KUSA 1:52 PM. MDT September 30, 2017

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is betting that state lawmakers can fix a mistake in an intricate spending law without jeopardizing hard-won compromises.

Those compromises spared rural hospitals drastic budget cuts. They also provided $1.9 billion in transportation funding under the law that went into effect July 1.

But the law took away the ability of some quasi-governmental entities to collect sales taxes on recreational marijuana.

Legislators agree that wasn't the plan, and Hickenlooper has asked them to come back to the capitol in a special session to fix it.

A handful of agencies, including Denver's Regional Transportation District, lost a significant source of revenue under the new law.

© 2017 Associated Press


