Colorado's governor bets legislators can fix spending law

Govenor John Hickenlooper

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is betting that state lawmakers can fix a mistake in an intricate spending law without jeopardizing hard-won compromises.



Those compromises spared rural hospitals drastic budget cuts. They also provided $1.9 billion in transportation funding under the law that went into effect July 1.



But the law took away the ability of some quasi-governmental entities to collect sales taxes on recreational marijuana.



Legislators agree that wasn't the plan, and Hickenlooper has asked them to come back to the capitol in a special session to fix it.



A handful of agencies, including Denver's Regional Transportation District, lost a significant source of revenue under the new law.

© 2017 Associated Press