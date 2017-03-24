Colorado's rural hospitals sacrifice most in proposed budget

A generic photo of the Colorado Capitol (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER (AP) - Colorado's rural hospitals would sacrifice the most under a balanced budget proposal to be introduced in the Legislature next week.



The Joint Budget Committee had little option but to cut the amount the state's hospitals receive under a federal matching grant program that supports their operations.



That's because to get the grants, hospitals first make payments to the state. And those payments pushed total state revenues above a legal cap established by the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, the constitutional amendment adopted in 1992.



Rep. Millie Hamner says the committee reduced those hospital payments by $264 million - especially affecting rural hospitals that serve the underinsured and uninsured.



The proposal also eliminates taxpayer refunds in 2018 that would have averaged between $15 and $30.

