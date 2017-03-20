Comey says FBI investigating Russia interference

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on a congressional inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election (all times local):



10:35 a.m.



FBI Director James Comey is publicly confirming for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including any potential coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russia's government.



Comey is testifying before Congress. He says he's authorized by the Justice Department to make the disclosure. Typically, the FBI does not discuss or even confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.



Comey says the probe is part of the FBI's counter-intelligence mission. He says the investigation includes the nature of any links between individuals associated with Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between Russia's efforts and the campaign.



Comey says the investigation will also look at whether crimes were committed. He says he can't provide details about the investigation.



___



10:25 a.m.



The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says he hopes FBI Director James Comey will put questions about whether Trump Tower was wiretapped by President Barack Obama "permanently to rest."



Rep. Adam Schiff is speaking at the start of the committee's hearing on Russia's interference in the presidential election. Comey is testifying at the hearing, along with National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers.



Schiff says Democrats on the committee will be focused in part on whether Americans helped Russia with its hacking of Democratic groups and individuals.



Trump has said he has no knowledge of his associates coordinating with Russia during the election. He's refused to back down from his assertion that Obama wiretapped his New York City skyscraper during the campaign, despite there being no evidence.

© 2017 KUSA-TV