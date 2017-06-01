Congressman Jared Polis talks climate change, possible run for Governor

KUSA - 9NEWS wants to give you more chances to connect with your members of Congress. And what better time than when they have a break from being on the Hill in DC?

Democrat Jared Polis represents Boulder and surrounding areas.

He stopped by the 9NEWS studios on Thursday to talk about President Trump's decision to withdraw from Paris climate agreement, the Russia investigation and whether or not he is going to run for Governor.

You can watch his full interview with Brandon Rittiman above.

He also stuck around to answer a few of your questions during an interview on Facebook live.

© 2017 KUSA-TV