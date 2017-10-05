Cory Gardner cancels town hall, headed to Puerto Rico

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing concerning cartels and the U.S. heroin epidemic, on Capitol Hill, May 26, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) announced Thursday that he is rescheduling a town hall he had planned for Pueblo Friday because he has been asked to join a delegation that’s headed to Puerto Rico.

In a news release, Gardner’s office said the delegation will include senior officials from the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense.

Gardner will survey damaged areas and meet with local officials, the news release said.

While he won’t leave for Puerto Rico until early Saturday morning, his office says he’s staying in Washington D.C. on Friday for the Senate Budget Committee’s look at a 2018 resolution and for briefings on the situation on the hurricane-ravaged island.

There’s no word on when the Pueblo town hall will be held instead, but Gardner’s office did describe it as “in the near future.”

The senator hosted three town halls in August in front of tough and boisterous crowds.



