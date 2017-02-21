Cory Gardner's Cory Gardner-less town hall

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner speaks at a press conference at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Colorado will receive $252 million in federal funding for Highway 34 repairs. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A group of Fort Collins progressives plan to answer a question Tuesday night that few would have thought of six months ago: What happens when you throw a town hall for a senator and he doesn't show up?

There's enough interest in what a U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner-less town hall looks like that IndivisibleNOCO, the organizing group, closed registration for attendance due to space concerns, member Tara Morton said. The Colorado Republican's Fort Collins office has played a front-and-center role in the spate of protests that erupted here since the inauguration of President Donald Trump. His staff here and in Washington, D.C., have also grappled with an explosion of emails, phone calls and social media messages.

The group doesn't feel Gardner is paying enough attention to their concerns, Morton said. They acknowledge the event is political theater but say they invited Gardner himself or staff. The event will be structured like a town hall, with pointed questions, and plans to turn to Gardner's record and previous statements to suss out how he might respond, she said.

"If he's not here, we'll let his own words and talking points speak for themselves," Morton said, adding, "If we can't have a conversation, how are we going to move forward?"

