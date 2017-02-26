Could Trump administration end states' pot laws?

Troy Eid (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - This morning on Meet the Press, Governor John Hickenlooper discussed Colorado's recreational marijuana laws and whether he thinks the Trump Administration will try to overturn them.



Governor Hickenlooper said he doesn't think its clear that the federal government could stop what Colorado has built.



The former US Attorney for Colorado under George W. Bush, Troy Eid, says it is.

Eid doesn't oppose marijuana, but explained how federal enforcement would work, and says he's not sure the case would ever make it to the Supreme Court. Watch his full interview in the video above.

