(Right) Chairman Mike Coffman (R-CO) speaks during a House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing on April 13, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Left) (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

KUSA - Colorado political power couple Cynthia and Mike Coffman announced their divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Congressman Mike Coffman and Attorney General Cynthia Coffman called the decision "mutual and private."

The couple issued the following statement:

"After much soul searching we have made the painful decision to get a divorce. This has been a difficult choice for both of us and we ask our friends and supporters for their understanding. We have a great deal of respect for each other and will remain each other's strongest supporters in whatever we do in our continued service to the people of Colorado."

Mike Coffman represents Colorado's 6th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives. Cynthia Coffman serves as the State’s 38th Attorney General.

