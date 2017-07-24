DaVita CEO Thiry ends speculation regarding 2018 gubernatorial bid

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - DaVita Inc. CEO Kent Thiry announced Monday that he will not run for Colorado governor in 2018, deciding that the coming year is not the right time to do so.

Thiry looked seriously at making a run as a Republican, which would have put him into an increasingly crowded field of both well-known and establishment candidates.

He also had seemed to carve a potential path to the nomination, running as a fiscally conservative but socially moderate option who planned to count on disaffected voters and independents who will be voting in party primaries for the first time next year — thanks to Thiry’s leadership on a successful ballot initiative to change the previously closed primary system.

But in the end, he decided against running in what observers say could be one of the more unpredictable election years in recent memory. Republicans already are facing headwinds with President Donald Trump and his falling popularity numbers taking up the national spotlight, but even within the party structure, few know if voters will want to turn to Trump-favoring candidates or more moderate voices like Thiry.

